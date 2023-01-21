Manjon's 19 points helps send Vanderbilt past Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATHENS, Ga. — Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 15 points and Vanderbilt continually held off Georgia down the stretch for an 85-82 win on Saturday. It was Georgia’s first defeat at home this season following 10 straight wins. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Georgia backup Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the back off the rim to end it. Vanderbilt (10-9, 3-3 SEC) made all eight of its final foul shots in the last 64 seconds to secure the win.

Myles Stute scored 14 for Vanderbilt and Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright each scored 12. Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 11 rebounds.

Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 21 points, Terry Roberts added 15, Kario Oquendo 13 and Braelen Bridges 10 for the Bulldogs.

Lawrence’s layup with 5:46 left put the Commodores ahead 75-63 before an 11-0 Georgia run reduced Vandy’s lead to a point.

Vandy’s Thomas made two free throws with 13 seconds to go for an 83-79 lead before Abdur-Rahim sank three foul shots after Stute fouled him on a 3 attempt with five seconds left. Thomas closed it out with two more free throws.

Vanderbilt entered averaging eight 3s per game but on Saturday reached that marked by halftime going 8 for 12 from behind the arc. They finished 10 for 21 from deep.

Mardrez McBride’s 3 pulled the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) into a 36-all tie with 2:25 before halftime. But the Commodores responded with an 8-0 run to close the half on Wright’s 3, a three-point play by Millora-Brown and a jumper by Manjon.

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on Tuesday. Georgia travels to face ninth-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday.

