Manjon's 19 points helps send Vanderbilt past Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 15 points and Vanderbilt continually held off Georgia down the stretch for an 85-82 win on Saturday.
Myles Stute scored 14 for Vanderbilt and Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright each scored 12. Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 11 rebounds.
Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 21 points, Terry Roberts added 15, Kario Oquendo 13 and Braelen Bridges 10 for the Bulldogs.
Lawrence’s layup with 5:46 left put the Commodores ahead 75-63 before an 11-0 Georgia run reduced Vandy’s lead to a point.
Vandy’s Thomas made two free throws with 13 seconds to go for an 83-79 lead before Abdur-Rahim sank three foul shots after Stute fouled him on a 3 attempt with five seconds left. Thomas closed it out with two more free throws.
Vanderbilt entered averaging eight 3s per game but on Saturday reached that marked by halftime going 8 for 12 from behind the arc. They finished 10 for 21 from deep.
Mardrez McBride’s 3 pulled the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) into a 36-all tie with 2:25 before halftime. But the Commodores responded with an 8-0 run to close the half on Wright’s 3, a three-point play by Millora-Brown and a jumper by Manjon.
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on Tuesday. Georgia travels to face ninth-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday.
