BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Mann has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Gators. Scottie Lewis is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Boston, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 15.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 64.
WINNING WHEN: Florida is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Gators are 0-2 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.
FEWER TURNOVERS: Kentucky’s offense has turned the ball over 14.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.
