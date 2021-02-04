The Blue Hose’s 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season.
Presbyterian scored 14 first-half points, a season low for the team, shooting 18.5%.
Rayshon Harrison tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-10, 3-8). Winston Hill added 13 points and nine rebounds. Owen McCormack had eight rebounds.
