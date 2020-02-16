Markus Burk topped the Jaguars (6-22, 2-13) with 19 points, but he made just 6 of 22 shots, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Reserve Jaylen Minnett scored 18 of 6-of-15 shooting from distance. IUPUI has dropped six straight games.
Wright State shot 58% from the floor and 52% from distance (15 of 29). The Raiders hit 19 of 25 free throws. IUPUI shot 35% overall and 37.5% from beyond the arc (9 of 24). The Jaguars made 7 of 11 foul shots.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.