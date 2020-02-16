Mann buried 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds for the Raiders (23-5, 13-2 Horizon League), who upped their winning streak to four. Loudon Love had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Bill Wampler pitched in with 17 points and seven boards. Tanner Holden contributed 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. Cole Gentry finished with 13 points and five assists, while Jaylon Hall scored 10.