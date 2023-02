TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Romelle Mansel had 24 points in Jackson State’s 69-58 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday.

Mansel also added seven rebounds for the Tigers (8-17, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Zeke Cook recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 11 from the floor.