Mansell completed 21 of 27 passes for 161 yards. Tyrese White had 71 yards rushing and Kobe Clark had 11 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, his seventh receiving TD this season.
Steven Duncan completed 9 of 20 passes for 134 yards for the Texans (5-5) and Ryheem Skinner had 12 carries for 72 yards on the ground.
Abilene Christian was outgained 330-321 but controlled the ball for 38 minutes.
