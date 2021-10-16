Mansell capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Blair Zepeda’s 31-yard field goal in the final period capped the scoring. Mansell was 10-of-18 passing for 135 yards, while Earle finished 6-of-9 passing for 123 yards.
Chandler completed 8 of 17 passes for 206 yards for the Cardinals. Jones totaled 81 yards on nine carries.
