Mantis leads Appalachian State against Georgia Southern after 22-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -1.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Christopher Mantis scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 78-52 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 11-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 9-8 in conference games. Appalachian State is 8-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

