Sayeed Pridgett had 15 points and seven rebounds for Montana (17-10, 13-3 Big Sky Conference), which has won six straight games. Jared Samuelson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Harald Frey had 18 points for the Bobcats (14-13, 8-8). Amin Adamu added 12 points and Jubrile Belo scored 11.
Montana remains one game ahead of Eastern Washington (12-4) and Northern Colorado (12-4) in the conference standings with four games left in the regular season.
The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats this season. Montana defeated Montana State 78-64 on Feb. 1.
Montana plays at Northern Arizona on Thursday. Montana State plays at Sacramento State on Thursday.
