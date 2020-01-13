Sayeed Pridgett had 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Montana (9-8, 5-1 Big Sky). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 13 points and Mack Anderson chipped in 10.
Holland Woods led Portland State (8-10, 2-4) with 18 points. Rasaad Goolsby added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Alonzo Walker and Lamar Hamrick contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Montana plays host to Idaho Saturday. Portland State returns home to face Idaho State Saturday.
