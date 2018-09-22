Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of a Canadian Football League game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Montreal quarterback Johnny Manziel went 18 for 25 for 212 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Alouettes’ 31-14 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Making his third CFL start, the former Heisman Trophy winner was sacked five times.

The victory improved Winnipeg’s record to 6-7, while the Alouettes moved into double digits for losses at 3-10.

Manziel was sacked four times in the first half as the Bombers took a 20-6 lead just before the break.

Winnipeg appeared to score a touchdown with a minute and a half left in the first half, but it was wiped out by a penalty.

Manziel was sacked in the end zone, fumbled the ball and it was pounced on by defensive lineman Craig Roh, but defensive back Brandon Alexander was called for illegal contact on a receiver.

