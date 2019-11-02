The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.

It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).

Troy’s Kaylon Geiger went up high over the defender to pull down a 23-yard scoring strike in the end zone for a 35-28 lead with 8:34 remaining in the final quarter. The teams traded punts before the Chanticleers mounted their 11-play, 71-yard winning drive.

Bryce Carpenter threw for 285 yards and one score and Marable finished with 52 yards on 14 carries. Jaivon Heiligh caught 12 passes for 107 yards.

Kaleb Barker threw for 385 yards for Troy (3-5, 1-3) with Geiger hauling in 12 for 145 yards.

