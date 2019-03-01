FLORENCE, Ala. — Rob Marberry had 22 points as Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 87-75 to earn a share of the Atlantic Sun Conference title on Friday night.

The Bisons (23-6, 14-2) tied Liberty in the final standings and earned the tiebreaker to take the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Marberry shot 10 for 12 from the floor.

Garrison Mathews had 17 points for Lipscomb. Kenny Cooper added 11 points. Matt Rose had 11 points for the visitors.

Jamari Blackmon had 22 points for the Lions (10-21, 7-9). Kendall Stafford added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tavon King had 16 points.

Kendarius Smith, who was second on the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, scored only 2 points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 102-80 on Feb. 2.

The Lions are the sixth seed in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

