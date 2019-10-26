Julius Chestnut’s 2-yard touchdown run tied it at 23-all before Brown connected with Terell Johnson for a 42-yard TD pass. The Pioneers responded as Marchi threw a 71-yard TD pass to Kezio Snelling with 5:18 left in regulation.

The Red Flash got a 36-yard field goal from Trevor Thompson in the extra period before Marchi threw 10-yard score to Rob DiNota to end it. The play marked the Pioneers’ first lead of the game.

Marchi threw for 280 yards and ran for 45 yards. Snelling caught four passes for 134 yards.

Brown threw for 383 yards and three scores and Ra’Shaun Henry caught 11 passes for 196 yards and a TD.

