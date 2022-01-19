The Bobcats are 2-1 in conference matchups. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Nighael Ceaser averaging 0.7.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.9 points for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.
Mason Harrell is averaging 10.6 points for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.