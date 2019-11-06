Dwayne Morgan had 18 points for Southern Utah. Jakolby Long added 16 points. Cameron Oluyitan had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Thunderbirds are coming off their second-ever postseason appearance as they qualified for the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT). SUU finished at .500 for the first time since the 2006-07 season at 17-17.