Maring and Houston Baptist host SE Louisiana

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-10, 1-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -9.5; over/under is 161.5 BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Bonke Maring scored 24 points in Houston Baptist’s 101-96 overtime win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 1-0 in Southland play. Houston Baptist is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Lions and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Lions. Matthew Strange is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Brycen Long is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Maring is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 83.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

