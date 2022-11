BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Bonke Maring scored 27 points in Houston Baptist’s 119-97 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Houston Baptist went 11-18 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.