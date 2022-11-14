Maring sends Houston Baptist past Champion Christian 119-97

HOUSTON — Bonke Maring scored 27 points as Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 119-97 on Monday night.
Ariyon Williams led the Tigers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, six assists and four steals. Braylon Hawkins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Champion Christian. Xavier Hall also had 14 points.
NEXT UP
Houston Baptist takes on Western Michigan at home on Friday, and Champion Christian visits Southern on Monday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.