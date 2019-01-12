CEDAR CITY, Utah — Dre Marin gave Southern Utah the lead three times in the final minute, his jumper with two seconds left providing the final margin, and the Thunderbirds defeated Northern Arizona 84-82 on Saturday.

Marin’s 3-pointer gave Southern Utah a 79-78 lead with 39 seconds remaining and his 3-point play 22 seconds later regained the lead for the Thunderbirds. NAU’s Brooks Debisschop made a layup to tie it at 82 with 10 seconds left, then SUU inbounded without a timeout and Marin hit the go-ahead 10-footer from the left side at the other end. NAU’s desperation heave by Ted McCree was off the mark.

Marin had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for SUU (7-7, 2-3 Big Sky). Cameron Oluyitan had 18 points and Harrison Butler added 17 points and nine rebounds.

McCree and Bernie Andre scored 19 points apiece and Andre added 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 2-3). Carlos Hines added 10 points and 10 assists.

