Marist faces Canisius, looks to halt 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Marist comes into the matchup against Canisius as losers of five in a row. The Red Foxes are 3-8 in home games. Marist is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins are 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article