Austin Day was 13 of 26 passing for Marist (3-2, 3-0 Pioneer Football League), which has won its last three games. Luke Palladino kicked field goals of 44 and 29 yards.
Cook went 21 of 29 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Sam Bubonics, was his 60th, placing him as Dayton’s all-time leader in TD passes thrown.
Bubonics made nine catches for 107 yards.
Teddy Wright led the Red Foxes defense with 10 tackles, five solo, and an interception.
