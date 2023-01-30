Marist hosts Jones and Quinnipiac

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-72 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bobcats are 6-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Foxes are 3-8 in conference games. Marist is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats and Red Foxes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.6 points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

