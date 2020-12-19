SQUAD LEADERS: The electric Anthony Nelson has put up 19 points to lead the way for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Red Foxes are led by Hakim Byrd, who is averaging 11 points.
MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Jaspers have scored 63.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BYRD: Byrd has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: The Marist defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-lowest figure in the country. The Manhattan offense has averaged just 63.3 points through three games (ranked 210th among Division I teams).
