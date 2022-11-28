Marist plays Columbia following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (2-4) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Columbia Lions after the Red Foxes took down the Bucknell Bison 60-54 in overtime. The Red Foxes are 1-2 on their home court. Marist is second in the MAAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 6.7.

The Lions have gone 0-5 away from home. Columbia is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Marist.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

