Marist visits Saint Peter's after Gardner's 29-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (8-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-13, 4-9 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -3.5; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Patrick Gardner scored 29 points in Marist’s 75-67 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Peacocks are 6-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s ranks ninth in the MAAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 3.8.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-9 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks fourth in the MAAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gardner averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is averaging 5.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Gardner is averaging 18.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article