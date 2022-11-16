Mark leads No. 3 Houston against Texas Southern after 23-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) at Houston Cougars (3-0)
Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -28.5; over/under is 134
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Tramon Mark scored 23 points in Houston’s 83-45 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
Houston finished 32-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.8 last season.
Texas Southern went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 8-10 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.