For at least one last time, they were all in the same gym together.

On the court was center Bruno Fernando, yelling out picks on defense, muscling his way into the paint for rebounds, swinging from the rim after a thunderous dunk. In the stands were guard Kevin Huerter and Coach Mark Turgeon, sitting side by side, with Huerter sipping a Gatorade and Turgeon nodding in approval as Fernando sprinted up and down the court. Together the three formed the nucleus of Maryland’s men’s basketball program, if only for another week or so.

This was the last day of the NBA draft combine, the event that, more than any game or workout, has shaped Maryland basketball’s roster entering next season. Both Fernando and Huerter were testing the NBA draft process and, on that afternoon in Chicago in mid-May, had 12 days to choose whether they would return to college or turn pro.

“If Kevin and I return, we could be one of the best teams in the Big Ten and make a lot of noise,” Fernando said that day. “That’s something I am thinking a lot about right now.”

Yet only half of that hypothetical panned out. Huerter kept his name in the draft. Fernando opted for at least one more year of college basketball. That left Maryland with a frontcourt anchor in Fernando, but without the leadership, length and perimeter scoring Huerter provided during his two years in College Park.

Next season will be one of the most critical of Turgeon’s seven-year tenure at Maryland, as the Terrapins look to spring back from missing the NCAA tournament after a 19-13 season. They enter the summer with a core of returning players — including Fernando, junior guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore guard Darryl Morsell — and a five-player freshman class that now has a bigger role in the team’s short-term plans. Maryland also has two open scholarships following Huerter’s departure, though Turgeon likely will look to fill one slot and leave the other open.

“All those young guys’ roles changed when Kevin went to the NBA, and they’re going to play more minutes and we’re going to be a bit of a younger team,” Turgeon said in a phone interview this month. “But kids are ready when they come to college. Are they going to be able to replace Kevin? No. Kevin was special; he’s a great player. But in their own right, they’ll do their things to help us win games.”

Entering the combine last month, it was believed that Fernando was close to leaving, and that Huerter was a safe bet to be on Maryland’s roster next season. But Huerter stood out that week in Chicago, making many believe he was a surefire first-round pick, while Fernando did not get the same assurance from NBA teams.

That led Huerter to make the difficult decision to leave two college seasons on the table, while Fernando, the 6-foot-10 big man from Angola, will return with a goal of rounding out his offensive game with perimeter skills. Fernando was going pro only if he thought he would be selected in the first round, according to multiple people with knowledge of his pre-draft process.

“They both made the right decision,” Turgeon said. “Kevin needed to go and Bruno needed to stay, from all the information they gathered.”

Now comes an important summer for Maryland, with a 10-day trip to Italy in August that includes three games and additional practice time. Huerter averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds last season, and Cowan — who led the Terrapins with 15.8 points a game as a sophomore — likely will shoulder an even bigger offensive load. Fernando should help with that (after averaging 10.3 points per game last season), and the defensive-minded Morsell is looking to sharpen his perimeter game. Ivan Bender and Joshua Tomaic also return to the frontcourt in Turgeon’s guard-heavy system.

Then there are the team’s six newcomers: freshmen Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala, Serrel Smith and Trace Ramsey, and junior big man Schnider Herard, a transfer. Jalen Smith, Wiggins and Ayala were early additions to the class. Turgeon nabbed Serrel Smith and Ramsey in the last few months after Dion Wiley transferred to Saint Louis, sophomore forward Justin Jackson declared for the draft, and three scholarship players graduated.

Wiggins, Serrel Smith and Ayala should provide backcourt depth, and Turgeon expects them to compete for the third guard spot in the starting lineup. Herard will be eligible in January after transferring from Mississippi State, and Turgeon said the 6-foot-10 forward “has some things we don’t have” if “we get him in the best shape of his life.”

“I love the pieces we’re bringing in,” Huerter said at the combine, before he decided to leave for the NBA. “The guards in this class are awesome, and I think they can step in immediately and have an impact. We’re going to have great depth there.”

That depth was thinned when Huerter left, but Turgeon believes it will still be an advantage. Jalen Smith is the most heralded recruit in the incoming class — a five-star, 6-foot-9 inside-out forward ranked 10th in ESPN’s Class of 2018 rankings — but the Terrapins will need the other four freshmen to play above initial expectations.

Wiggins is a 19-year-old scorer with a strong case to crack the starting lineup. Ayala was born on the same day, and Turgeon likes that both teenagers have an extra year of experience and physical growth before arriving in College Park. Turgeon sees Serrel Smith as a reliable player on both ends of the floor. Walker is a 6-foot-7 forward who could help the Terrapins stretch out opposing defenses. They arrived on campus the day before Huerter’s decision, and have been getting workout reps since.

“We don’t call them freshmen,” Turgeon said. “We call them ‘new guy.’ I don’t want them to ever think that they are young and don’t expect to do great things.”

Turgeon does that going into every season. It may be especially important this time.

