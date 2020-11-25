Mattias Markusson had 19 points to lead five Loyola Marymount players in double figures. Dameane Douglas added 16 points and Anderson had 12.
Knight III had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones added 17 points and Maizen Fausett had 14.
Johnson draped a towel over his shoulder to honor the late John Thompson.
