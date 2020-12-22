ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Villanova has assists on 56 of 86 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.4 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).
