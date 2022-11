Marquette finished 19-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Georgia Tech finished 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.