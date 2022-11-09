Marquette hosts Central Michigan in non-conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas at Marquette Golden Eagles
Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Central Michigan square off in non-conference action.
Marquette went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.
Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Chippewas gave up 77.0 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.