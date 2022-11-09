The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Marquette hosts Central Michigan in non-conference showdown

By
November 9, 2022 at 2:23 a.m. EST

Central Michigan Chippewas at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Central Michigan square off in non-conference action.

Marquette went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Chippewas gave up 77.0 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

