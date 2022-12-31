Marquette hosts Daniels and Villanova

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the Marquette Golden Eagles after Caleb Daniels scored 23 points in Villanova’s 74-66 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in Big East play. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

The Wildcats and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Kam Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

