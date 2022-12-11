Marquette hosts Ryan and Notre Dame

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -1.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Cormac Ryan scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 81-75 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-1 at home. Notre Dame has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Marquette is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Notre Dame.

Kam Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15.2 points for Marquette.

