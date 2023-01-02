Marquette hosts Soriano and St. John's (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) plays the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John’s (NY)’s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm have gone 8-1 at home. St. John’s (NY) averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 6.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 15.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Ighodaro is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

