Marquette wins third-place game at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kam Jones scored 19 points , Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 on Wednesday night for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes.