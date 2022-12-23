Marquette's Wrightsil says he's having season-ending surgery

MILWAUKEE — Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.
“This year went from being my best to my most challenging in a matter of months,” Wrightsil wrote on Instagram. “After trying to play through injury it was clear that I would have to sit out this season and have surgery.”
Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for Marquette.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season. He departed as Loyola New Orleans’ all-time leader in points (2,104), rebounds (1,065) and assists (480).
“There is something bigger in store for me, and I am trusting this process,” Wrightsil said.
No. 24 Marquette (9-4, 1-1 Big East) hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday.
