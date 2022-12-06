Marrero scores 16, La Salle beats Bucknell 82-72

Marrero shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Explorers (5-4). Fousseyni Drame scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Hassan Drame shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.