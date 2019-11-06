Hampton started the game on a 17-2 run and cruised.

Kevin Fletcher had 16 points for the Mustangs. Jabari Richardson added 14 points. Malik Galloway had 10 points.

Hampton takes on The Apprentice School at home on Tuesday.

___

___

