Marrow hit two 3-pointers in the five-minute run and dished to Stanley for a dunk. The Pirates had three steals and made 7 of 9 field goals.

Drew Walton had 13 points for the Builders. Corey Joyner added 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Avin Hawkins had 11 points.

Hampton faces William & Mary on the road on Friday.

