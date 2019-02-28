HAMPTON, Va. — Jermaine Marrow had 22 points as Hampton defeated Winthrop 90-75 on Thursday night.

Greg Heckstall had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hampton (13-15, 8-7 Big South Conference). Kalin Fisher added 12 points. Trevond Barnes had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Josh Ferguson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (18-11, 10-6). Nych Smith added 15 points. Adam Pickett had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Winthrop defeated Hampton 101-91 on Feb. 9. Hampton finishes out the regular season against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday. Winthrop next takes the floor in the Big South Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.