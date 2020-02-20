Eric Jamison Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-15, 7-7). Nate Johnson added 20 points. Jaheam Cornwall had 14 points. Ludovic Dufeal had seven points and five blocks.
The teams’ first meeting this season was suspended at halftime due to a mechanical issue with one of the shot clocks. The game, which began on Jan. 20, is scheduled to resume on Monday in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, with Gardner-Webb leading 39-31.
Hampton faces Winthrop on the road on Saturday. Gardner-Webb takes on Campbell at home on Saturday.
