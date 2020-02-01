HAMPTON, Va. — Jermaine Marrow totaled 31 points, eights assists and seven rebounds and Benjamin Stanley scored 25 to help Hampton rally for an 87-81 overtime victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

Marrow hit 7 of 19 shots from the floor for the Pirates (10-11, 5-3 Big South Conference), missing all four of his 3-point tries, but buried 17 of 20 free throws. Stanley sank 10 of 18 shots and added five rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Davion Warren came off the bench to score 16 with 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.