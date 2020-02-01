Presbyterian (8-15, 5-5) took a 34-25 lead at halftime and led 71-66 on two Chris Martin free throws with 2:38 left in regulation play. But the Blue Hose went scoreless from there. Marrow hit two foul shots, Stanley had a layup and Marrow made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 71.
Warren had a three-point play as Hampton scored the first five points of the extra period and never looked back.
Martin paced the Blue Hose with a career-high 24 points off the bench. Martin sank 8 of 15 shots and added seven rebounds and four assists. Cory Hightower scored 14 but missed 10 of 15 shots, while freshman Sean Jenkins scored 12. Freshman Michael Isler contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
