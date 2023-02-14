Marshall and Samford host UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-9, 12-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-9, 12-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jermaine Marshall scored 23 points in Samford’s 76-70 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 12-2 on their home court. Samford scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 12-2 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Dye is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Marshall is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

