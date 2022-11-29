Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron’s 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd have gone 4-0 at home. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Zips are 0-0 on the road. Akron has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers for Marshall.

Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 13.2 points for Akron.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

