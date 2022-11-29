Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point game

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1)
The Zips are 0-0 on the road. Akron has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers for Marshall.
Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 13.2 points for Akron.
