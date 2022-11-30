Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron’s 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Zips play their first true road game after going 3-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Akron ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 20.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Marshall.

Xavier Castaneda averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 10 rebounds for Akron.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

