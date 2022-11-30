Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1)
The Zips play their first true road game after going 3-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Akron ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 20.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Marshall.
Xavier Castaneda averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 10 rebounds for Akron.
