Marshall hosts Coppin State after Sessoms' 24-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 159 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 90-85 overtime victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Marshall went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

