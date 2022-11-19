Marshall hosts Coppin State after Sessoms' 24-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)
Marshall went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.
Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.