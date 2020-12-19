KEY FACILITATOR: Taevion Kinsey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is rated second in the CUSA with an average of 76 possessions per game.
