Marshall hosts Thomas and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1)
The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists. Taevion Kinsey is shooting 54.2% and averaging 22.0 points for Marshall.
Jalen Hawkins is averaging 18 points and two steals for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.