NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 22 points as Tennessee State opened the season with a 106-66 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night.

Tennessee State shot 71% in the first half, putting four players in double figures, to take a 64-29 lead. The Tigers finished at 66% and went 17 of 34 on 3-pointers, better than their 7 of 16 performance from the foul line.